10 dialysis machines, water system inaugurated at KTH Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The deputy head of mission of UAE Embassy in Islamabad, Abdul Aziz Al Neyadi, on Thursday inaugurated 10 dialysis machines worth Rs28.44 million and RO water system at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), which was donated by UAE Red Crescent Society.

Deputy Secretary General of the Red Crescent Society Rashid Mubarak Muhammad Al-Mansoori, Senior Executive Doctor of UAE Red Crescent Dr Muhammad Billa and Governor Shah Farman accompanied him.

Also, the UAE Red Crescent Society donated 20 bed sets worth Rs0.5 million to KTH. KTH is the largest dialysis provider among all the public and private sector hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The unit in KTH has 25 dialysis machines that never ceased providing services, even during public holidays and Eid festivals as patients used to come from all over the province, and parts of Punjab.

Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan, senior nephrologist Prof Dr Amer Azhar, and media manager Farhad Khan received and welcomed the delegation on their arrival at the hospital. Abdulaziz Al Neyadi said that this comes as part of UAE’s assistance projects in health and education sectors and expressed his thanks for the federal and provincial governments for their support extended to UAE charitable foundations in establishing humanitarian projects.

Al Neyadi pointed out that the assistance and support to the health sector was one of the priorities of the UAE’s Foreign Aid strategy, which was always given importance by the leadership in the UAE.

Governor Shah Farman thanked the UAE diplomat and UAE government for their continuous support and financial aid. Shah Farman met the patients and talked to their attendants regarding services in the hospital.

Representative of UAE Red Crescent Society Abdallah Hassan Yousif Hassan Al Hammadi awarded shield to Prof Dr Amer Azhar. The nephrology department and its well-equipped dialysis unit were boosted by a significant donation of haemodialysis machines provided by the Turkish government early in 2010.

In recent times, UAE Red Crescent Society has been the biggest supporter of nephrology department in KTH by donating eight regular haemodialysis machines, two modern advanced dialysis systems, and one RO system. It has doubled the strength of KTH haemodialysis facility to a total of 25 slots.

The nephrology department in KTH has catered to 12760 OPD patients in the first half of 2019. Similarly, more than 13,000 haemodialysis treatment sessions were provided to patients from January 1, 2019 to June, 2019. A total of 3,395 patients were admitted this year at the average of 19 admissions per day.

The department is having a well-qualified and trained team with extensive experience in interventional nephrology procedures. Till date more than 150 permacatheter long lines are placed (52 in 2019). The average number of kidney biopsies done in this unit exceeds 400 per year, and in the first half of 2019, a total of 182 renal biopsies have been performed. Around 1100 double lumen catheters have been placed in 2019 up till now.