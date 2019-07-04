PHC stops private educational institutions from hiking fee

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday stopped private educational institutions from increasing of annual tuition fee and any kind of other charges and directed managing director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority to implement the court orders in this respect.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Abdul Shakoor issued the stay order in a writ petitions filed by Alamzeb Khan, father of three children, studying at the Blooms Field Hall School in Peshawar.

The bench restrained the school from getting any sort of charges from children of the petitioner till final decision in the writ petition and other similar writ petitions pending in the high court.

However, the court directed managing director KP-PSRA to ensure this court today's restraining order regarding summer vacations fee in all the private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The bench also issued notice to respondents including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through chief secretary, secretary Education, MD KP-PSRA and principal of the school to submit reply and club the case with other related writ pettions to be heard on September 4.

During hearing, Ms Nazish Muzaffar, counsel for the petitioner submitted before the bench that the KPPRA had issued notification to the schools not to collect increase in annual tuition fee and other charges.