Fri Jul 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Ashab, Waleed, Huzaifa, Humam in Borneo Junior Squash semis

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan, Waleed Khalil, Huzaifa Ibrahim, and Humam Ahmed moved into the semi-finals of the 5th CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Thursday.

In under-17 quarter-finals, Ashab defeated Praviin Jeeva of Malaysia 11-4, 11-1, 11-5 and Waleed overpowered Caleb Hui Xuan of Malaysia 7-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 14-12. Ashab is to face top seed Chan Gregory of Australia and Waleed will be up against Rajarathinam Dhirren of Malaysia in the last-four stage.

In under-15 quarter-finals, Humam won against Rohan Arya Gondi of the US 14-12, 8-11, 13-11, 11-6. Huzaifa beat Mohammad Hanif 5-11, 2-11, 12-10, 6-11.

Huzaifa will play against Aiman Hakim of Malaysia and Humam is drawn against top seed Chris Hui Rong of Malaysia in the last-four phase.

