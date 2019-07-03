Narowal Sports City project: NAB hands Ahsan Iqbal questions

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Development and Planning and senior leader of the PML-N Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a probe into Narowal Sports City Project.

During the interrogation, the NAB investigation team handed over questioners to Ahsan Iqbal, accused of initiating the Rs3 billion Narowal Sports City project illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of going beyond its authority. This exercise allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

“The NAB has handed me the questioners and asked questions related to administrative affairs of Narowal Sports City Project. There is nothing regarding any misappropriation,” said the PML-N leader talking with the newsmen after his appearance before the NAB.

Ahsan Iqbal said whether it was a crime that an international standard sports complex was constructed in Narowal where facilities were provided to sportsmen. “If there has to be an inquiry, it should be conducted on BRT Peshawar Project as through this project city of Peshawar has become a city of holes,” he said.

He said he invited everyone to visit Narowal Sports City Project where international standard facilities were available for every sportsman of the country. “Internationally, such projects were made in small cities so that these cities get developed,” he said.

He said the policies of Imran Khan were worse than Musharraf as such kind of fascist tactics were never used by him in his dictatorship. “We are ready for the arrest and will decorate these arrests on our chests. We are not afraid by these threats and arrests. Arrest us as our bags are ready at home for going into jails but we will never bow before the fascist policies of Imran Khan,” he said.

He said Imran Khan was on mission to demolish economy of the country. Ahsan Iqbal said those who play their role for the development of the country are now treated as criminal and are facing the crime to make the country prosperous. “We have completed power projects of 12,000 MW and now it is being treated as a crime,” he said.

Condemning the arrest of President PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal demanded provision of facilities for him.