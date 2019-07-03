close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Hanif, Humam enter squash quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hanif and Humam Ahmed qualified for the quarter-finals of the under-15 event of the Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship underway in Borneo (Malaysia).

Hanif won the 4th round match against Oon Eugene of Malaysia 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3.

Earlier, he defeated Malaysia’s Zaharin Affandi 11-4, 11-5, 11-1. Humam claimed his third round contest against Pengiran Jemery 11-6, 11-7, 11-0.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus