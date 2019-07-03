Hanif, Humam enter squash quarters

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hanif and Humam Ahmed qualified for the quarter-finals of the under-15 event of the Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship underway in Borneo (Malaysia).

Hanif won the 4th round match against Oon Eugene of Malaysia 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3.

Earlier, he defeated Malaysia’s Zaharin Affandi 11-4, 11-5, 11-1. Humam claimed his third round contest against Pengiran Jemery 11-6, 11-7, 11-0.