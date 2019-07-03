Snooker team leaves for China today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A two-member Pakistan snooker team will participate in the Junior World Snooker Championships to be held in China from July 4-13.
The team will depart for China today (Thursday) for the BSF World Under-18 and Under-21 Snooker Championships 2019 to be held in Qingdao.
The team is: Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir and Ali Haider (players), Shabbir Hussain (officiating referee and manager).
