Haj flights from Multan Airport to commence from 6th

MULTAN: The Haj flight operation from the Multan International Airport will commence from July 6, said an official source.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, MNAs Amir Dogar and Zain Hussain Qureshi would inaugurate the flight operation. The sources said that Haj flights would also operate from 10 different airports, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Sakhar, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rahimyar Khan and Quetta. Similarly, 10 Hai camps had been made functional in the country, the sources added.

Rescue 1122 rescued 6,542 people in June: The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan rescued 6,542 persons by responding to emergency calls during the last month of June.

District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah disclosed this while presiding over a meeting held to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday. He highlighted that Rescue 1122 received 2,202 emergency calls of road accidents, 111 of fire, 3,545 of medical, 166 of crime and 310 other miscellaneous emergency calls during last month. Rescue 1122 shifted 3,854 patients to different hospitals, provided first aid to 2,480 patients, whereas 208 people died on the spot, he told. Rescue 1122 responded to each call within an average of seven minutes, he added.