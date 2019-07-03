Hanif, Humam in Borneo U-15 Squash quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Hanif and Humam Ahmad qualified for the quarterfinals of the Under-15 event of Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship under way in Borneo (Malaysia).

Hanif won 4th round match against Oon Eugene (Malaysia) 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3. Earlier, he defeated Zaharin Affandi (Malaysia) 11-4, 11-5, 11-1

Humam Ahmad won his third round against Pengiran Jemery (MAS) 11-6, 11-7, 11-0. Humam Ahmad won 4th round match against Saleem yousef (Qatar) 11-2, 11-8, 11-7 and made it to the quarter-finals.

In under-17 event Waleed Khalil won 2nd round match against Ahmed Al-Darwais (Qatar) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5.

Ashab Irfan won 2nd round against Yugal Eshwar (MAS) 11-1, 11-4, 11-4 and qualified for quarterfinals.