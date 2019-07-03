close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Hanif, Humam in Borneo U-15 Squash quarterfinals

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Hanif and Humam Ahmad qualified for the quarterfinals of the Under-15 event of Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship under way in Borneo (Malaysia).

Hanif won 4th round match against Oon Eugene (Malaysia) 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3. Earlier, he defeated Zaharin Affandi (Malaysia) 11-4, 11-5, 11-1

Humam Ahmad won his third round against Pengiran Jemery (MAS) 11-6, 11-7, 11-0. Humam Ahmad won 4th round match against Saleem yousef (Qatar) 11-2, 11-8, 11-7 and made it to the quarter-finals.

In under-17 event Waleed Khalil won 2nd round match against Ahmed Al-Darwais (Qatar) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5.

Ashab Irfan won 2nd round against Yugal Eshwar (MAS) 11-1, 11-4, 11-4 and qualified for quarterfinals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus