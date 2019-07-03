Hanif, Humam in Borneo U-15 Squash quarterfinals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Hanif and Humam Ahmad qualified for the quarterfinals of the Under-15 event of Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship under way in Borneo (Malaysia).
Hanif won 4th round match against Oon Eugene (Malaysia) 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3. Earlier, he defeated Zaharin Affandi (Malaysia) 11-4, 11-5, 11-1
Humam Ahmad won his third round against Pengiran Jemery (MAS) 11-6, 11-7, 11-0. Humam Ahmad won 4th round match against Saleem yousef (Qatar) 11-2, 11-8, 11-7 and made it to the quarter-finals.
In under-17 event Waleed Khalil won 2nd round match against Ahmed Al-Darwais (Qatar) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5.
Ashab Irfan won 2nd round against Yugal Eshwar (MAS) 11-1, 11-4, 11-4 and qualified for quarterfinals.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mohammad Hanif and Humam Ahmad qualified for the quarterfinals of the Under-15 event of Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship under way in Borneo (Malaysia).
Hanif won 4th round match against Oon Eugene (Malaysia) 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3. Earlier, he defeated Zaharin Affandi (Malaysia) 11-4, 11-5, 11-1
Humam Ahmad won his third round against Pengiran Jemery (MAS) 11-6, 11-7, 11-0. Humam Ahmad won 4th round match against Saleem yousef (Qatar) 11-2, 11-8, 11-7 and made it to the quarter-finals.
In under-17 event Waleed Khalil won 2nd round match against Ahmed Al-Darwais (Qatar) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5.
Ashab Irfan won 2nd round against Yugal Eshwar (MAS) 11-1, 11-4, 11-4 and qualified for quarterfinals.