Thu Jul 04, 2019
Newsdesk
July 4, 2019

Bajwa apprises commanders of govt’s ‘difficult’ economic steps

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday apprised the corps commanders about “difficult” economic measures taken by the government for improving and strengthening the economy, Geo News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), chairing the 222nd Corps Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ, Gen Bajwa said: “Pakistan is on a positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity.”

It added: “Geo-strategic, regional and national security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organisations were also discussed.”

