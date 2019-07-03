UAF student shot dead on resistance

FAISALABAD: An MPhil student of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad was shot dead on resistance at Chak 255/RB Dijkot on Tuesday night.

Moazzam Ali was present at the shop of his uncle when some dacoits stormed into the shop and looted cash and other valuables. They shot him dead when he offered resistance.Fesco issues power

shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown programme for Thursday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Miani and Elyas Garden feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30am to 2:30pm while Rasheedabad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, GM Abad, Marzipura, Rehmanabad, Qadirabad, Ahmadabad, Subhanabad, Sidhupura, Faizabad and Aminpur feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Talib Wala, Chak Miana, Gillapur and Mateela feeders originating from 66-KV Pathan Kot grid station will observe power shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Thursday (July 4).

Similarly, electricity supply from Munirabad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudratabad, Ejaz Town, Saeedabad and Ali Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 2pm whereas Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mills, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and Al-Murtaza feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamalpur grid station will observe loadshedding from 7am to 12 noon on July 4.

Meanwhile, power supply from Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Bahaduray Wala, Miranwala and Mansooran feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Jani Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will also remain suspended from 7am to 11am on Thursday (July 4).

MAN ABDUCTEDFOR RANSOM: A factory supervisor was abducted for ransom from Gulistan Colony on Tuesday night.

Wasim Ahmad was abducted by some unidentified accused in front of his house. Later, the kidnappers called the parents of Wasim Ahmad and demanded Rs2 million ransom.

11 COPS BOOKED: On the order of RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, City police on Wednesday booked 11 policemen, including an ASI and the Muharrar of the police Station, on the charge of torturing to death a youth.

Ansar Ali was arrested by the City police in a wine case but he was allegedly tortured to death during investigation. The City police have arrested 11 cops, including ASI Danish Ali and Muhammad Rafique.