Thu Jul 04, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 4, 2019

‘Opp leaders being victimised’

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: Terming the arrest of Rana Sanaullah as political victimisation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman Ikhtiar Wali on Wednesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was insulting opposition leaders at the behest of the government.

Speaking at a news conference here at the Peshawar Press Club, he said that the PML-N leaders had been victimised for the last two years. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar were implicated in the baseless cases after the Panama Leaks.

Ikhtiar Wali added that fake cases were also framed against former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Khwaja Salman. Flanked by the PML-N leaders including Sobia Khan, women wing leader, Farah Khan, Arbab Khizer Hayat and others, Ikhtiar Wali said that after implicating their national leaders, the selected government had started victimisation of the family members of their leaders. “After Ishtiaq Amir Muqam and Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah was arrested in a fake case of heroin smuggling,” he added. The only crime of the PML-N leaders, he said, was that they had raised voice to give respect to vote.

