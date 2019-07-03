Five Pak players in CMS Borneo Junior Squash quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five players reached the quarter-finals of their respective age categories in the 5th CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

In under-17 pre-quarter-finals, Waleed Khalil stunned second seed Ahmed Al-Darwish of Qatar 11-9, 11-4, 11-5 and Ashab Irfan beat Yugal Eeshwar of Malaysia 11-1, 11-4, 11-4. However, Junaid Khan was beaten by top seed Chan Gregory of Australia 4-11, 5-11, 8-11 and Hasnain Ali was defeated by Rajarathinam Dhirren of Malaysia 9-11, 6-11, 7-11.

Ashab is drawn against Praviin Jeeva of Malaysia and Waleed will be facing Caleb Hui Xuan of Malaysia in the quarters. In under-15 pre-quarter-finals, Humam Ahmad defeated Yousuf Al-Malki of Qatar 11-2, 11-8, 11-4 and Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Jeffery John of Malaysia 11-4, 11-3, 11-8. Mohammad Hanif won against Oon Eugene of Malaysia 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3.

Hanif is up against Huzaifa and Humam will play against Rohan Arya Gondi of the US. In under-19 pre-quarter-finals, Naveed Rehman was overpowered by Tay Clifford of Malaysia 11-9, 5-11, 9-11, 6-11 and Waqar Naeem was defeated by second seed Micheal Nalliah of Malaysia 2-11, 4-11, 3-11.

There was no Pakistani player in the under-13 and under-11 categories in this AJSS Gold Event.