Five Pak players in CMS Borneo Junior Squash quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s five players reached the quarter-finals of their respective age categories in the 5th CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Wednesday.
In under-17 pre-quarter-finals, Waleed Khalil stunned second seed Ahmed Al-Darwish of Qatar 11-9, 11-4, 11-5 and Ashab Irfan beat Yugal Eeshwar of Malaysia 11-1, 11-4, 11-4. However, Junaid Khan was beaten by top seed Chan Gregory of Australia 4-11, 5-11, 8-11 and Hasnain Ali was defeated by Rajarathinam Dhirren of Malaysia 9-11, 6-11, 7-11.
Ashab is drawn against Praviin Jeeva of Malaysia and Waleed will be facing Caleb Hui Xuan of Malaysia in the quarters. In under-15 pre-quarter-finals, Humam Ahmad defeated Yousuf Al-Malki of Qatar 11-2, 11-8, 11-4 and Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Jeffery John of Malaysia 11-4, 11-3, 11-8. Mohammad Hanif won against Oon Eugene of Malaysia 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3.
Hanif is up against Huzaifa and Humam will play against Rohan Arya Gondi of the US. In under-19 pre-quarter-finals, Naveed Rehman was overpowered by Tay Clifford of Malaysia 11-9, 5-11, 9-11, 6-11 and Waqar Naeem was defeated by second seed Micheal Nalliah of Malaysia 2-11, 4-11, 3-11.
There was no Pakistani player in the under-13 and under-11 categories in this AJSS Gold Event.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s five players reached the quarter-finals of their respective age categories in the 5th CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Wednesday.
In under-17 pre-quarter-finals, Waleed Khalil stunned second seed Ahmed Al-Darwish of Qatar 11-9, 11-4, 11-5 and Ashab Irfan beat Yugal Eeshwar of Malaysia 11-1, 11-4, 11-4. However, Junaid Khan was beaten by top seed Chan Gregory of Australia 4-11, 5-11, 8-11 and Hasnain Ali was defeated by Rajarathinam Dhirren of Malaysia 9-11, 6-11, 7-11.
Ashab is drawn against Praviin Jeeva of Malaysia and Waleed will be facing Caleb Hui Xuan of Malaysia in the quarters. In under-15 pre-quarter-finals, Humam Ahmad defeated Yousuf Al-Malki of Qatar 11-2, 11-8, 11-4 and Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Jeffery John of Malaysia 11-4, 11-3, 11-8. Mohammad Hanif won against Oon Eugene of Malaysia 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-3.
Hanif is up against Huzaifa and Humam will play against Rohan Arya Gondi of the US. In under-19 pre-quarter-finals, Naveed Rehman was overpowered by Tay Clifford of Malaysia 11-9, 5-11, 9-11, 6-11 and Waqar Naeem was defeated by second seed Micheal Nalliah of Malaysia 2-11, 4-11, 3-11.
There was no Pakistani player in the under-13 and under-11 categories in this AJSS Gold Event.