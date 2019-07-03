Moving towards transparency

A new report by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs undertakes the complex task of estimating how public-sector institutions in some 139 countries have fared in moving towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on peace, justice and institutions. While the subject is such that statistics and data cannot tell the full story, the report finds that, although countries around the world have tried to put in place new laws and initiatives to improve accountability, limit discrimination and strengthen the working of institutions, there has only been partial success. Countries have largely implemented more open governments by making data available to the public through central portals. In addition, since 2015 more and more countries have passed national anti-corruption laws and created new anti-corruption agencies.

These measures have however not solved all the problems that exist. The glaring disadvantages suffered by minorities and women remain in place and these groups continue to be affected by discriminatory practices. The goal of promoting “peaceful and inclusive societies” for sustainable development and equitable justice for all has not been easy to achieve. The UN is however encouraged by the gradual changes coming in as more nations adopt policies on the right to information and on fiscal transparency. The problem is complicated by the fact that public-sector institutions vary in the manner in which they operate and include both decision-making bodies at the higher levels of government and municipalities which operate in a more limited sphere. While there is broader international agreement that discrimination and corruption need to be eradicated at all these levels, the successes in achieving this have been mixed. It also appears from the report that political, social and technological changes play a key role in determining trends and actions. The internet has enabled almost universal adoptions of e-government practices making it far simpler to share information about corrupt practices and their costs. Accountability however is still uneven and only in 29 countries surveyed in 2017 was there open discussion on key budgetary policy before the tabling of the budget.

The picture that emerges is that corruption remains an entrenched problem in many nations and controlling it is not a simple task. International bodies auditing government finances have had some success in regulating corrupt practices. There is, however, still a long way to go if the Sustainable Development Goals are to be achieved and the international arena turned into a space where there is more transparency, more accountability and an improved flow of information.