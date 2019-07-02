Zardari, Faryal, Hamza, Durrani’s production orders challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The production orders of PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani were challenged on Tuesday in the Supreme Court, praying that these be declared unlawful.

One Asif Nawaz filed a petition with the Supreme Court making the NAB chairman, DGs NAB Karachi and Islamabad, National Assembly, Punjab Assembly and Sindh Assembly speakers, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Agha Siraj Durrani, Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur as respondents.

The petitioner prayed the apex court to declare the production orders issued by the Speakers illegal and beyond their jurisdiction.

He contended that the accountability courts had handed the accused over to the NAB on physical remand but the Speakers of respective assemblies issued their production orders.

He submitted that the accused were in physical custody and if they were produced in the assembly sessions then the investigating officers would be unable to dig out the truth.

He further contended that the speakers had also not considered Section 17© NAB Ordinance 199. He also contended that the Supreme Court and the High Courts had a number of times laid down in their judgments that a physical remand was meant for recovery and investigate etc and the accused should not be allowed to attend any assembly session or to meet their family members, friends etc. Hence, he pleaded, the production orders were liable to be set aside.