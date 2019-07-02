Three bogies of cargo train derail near DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Three bogies of a freight train derailed near Dera Ghazi Khan Railway Station on Tuesday.

The authorities are busy in removing the derailed bogies from the track in order to clear the route for other trains.

The bogies derailed due to weak track of DG Khan Railway Station, railway authorities said. The goods train loaded with stones was going to DG Khan.