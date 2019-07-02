close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
INP
July 3, 2019

Three bogies of cargo train derail near DG Khan

National

July 3, 2019

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Three bogies of a freight train derailed near Dera Ghazi Khan Railway Station on Tuesday.

The authorities are busy in removing the derailed bogies from the track in order to clear the route for other trains.

The bogies derailed due to weak track of DG Khan Railway Station, railway authorities said. The goods train loaded with stones was going to DG Khan.

