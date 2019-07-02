NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex probe

ISLAMABAD: The Nation Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi summoned on Wednesday (today) former Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal in a probe of Narowal Sports Complex.

The NAB was probing alleged spending on construction of Narowal Sports City of 44 acre of land.

The NAB in its notice accused Ahsan Iqbal of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the Sports City project in his home constituency. Talking to The News on Tuesday, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said he had received the notice and will appear before the NAB. “I had nothing to hide and not bow before such kind of tactics,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said he invited all the Pakistanis to observe the Narowal Sports city project as no such kind of sports project was initiated in last 25-years.