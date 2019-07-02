No photo, video of seizure from Sanaullah available?

ISLAMABAD: A special team of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) led by a serving officer was sent especially from Islamabad to arrest Rana Sanaullah.

The ANF team has not made any video or taken pictures at the time of recovering heroin from provincial president of PML-N”, admitted the ANF spokesperson.

The ANF spokesperson while talking to The News confirmed that ANF headquarters had received no video or picture of recovering heroin from Rana Sanaullah so far.

“If there is any video or picture at least it hasn’t been shared with the headquarters as of today and the media will be updated on this if any video is shared by the authorities concerned”.

“Normally, we take pictures of any seizure of drugs at the spot and share it with the media; however, the headquarters has no picture of heroin seizure from Rana Sanaullah at the spot so far. The authorities are still investigating this case and very limited information is available with the media department of ANF. I will keep you posted whenever the new information in this case arrives from the investigation officers”, said the spokesperson.

The News then contacted ANF regional office Lahore to know whether they have made any video or taken any picture while recovering heroin from Rana Sanaullah Khan.

The ANF officials from Lahore region informed that no video was made by the ANF Lahore squad at the time of arresting Rana Sanaullah.

“At least it is not in my knowledge that any video was made at the spot while recovering heroin from Rana Sanaullah”, commented the ANF official from Lahore region.

The ANF Lahore’s officials further informed that Lahore staff was there to assist the especial team sent from Islamabad.

“A Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of ANF based in Islamabad received a tip from a source that Rana Sanaullah is peddling heroin from Faisalabad to Lahore. On the tip, the SIC team (Islamabad based) carried out the operation led by a serving officer and intercepted Rana Sanaullah before entering Lahore. The regional team of ANF Lahore was also sent to assist the SIC team”, commented the official.

However, Rana Sanaullah Khan’s family version is totally different than the ANF regarding recovery of heroin. Rana’s family while narrating the facts of his arrest informed The News that he departed from Faisalabad to Lahore at 1:30 PM. However, after almost two hours neither his nor his staff members telephone were being connected.

“We were worried and then received the news from media that he has been arrested by the ANF. Our family reached Lahore after the news of his arrest and we insisted to meet him in the ANF regional office. After a several hours protest the ANF authorities let my mother in law meet Rana sb”, informed Ahmed Shaheryar (son in Law of Rana Sanaullah Khan)

“At 3:19 baba was stopped by some uniformed men at Lahore Motorway Toll Plaza. There were 15 to 16 vehicles of ANF. Some three men came forward at the time when Rana sb’s vehicle was paying toll at the toll plaza. They asked my Baba to come with them. Rana sb asked them why he should go with them and on what charge they were arresting him. When baba was talking to these officials, three more men came forward and entered into Baba’s Land Cruiser from backside. They took Rana sb to ANF regional directorate situated in Cantt area Lahore and locked him up. By that time there was no mention of any drug. However, later in the evening the ANF authorities informed Baba that they had recovered a heroin bag from his vehicle. Rana sb denied these charges and narrated these facts to his wife when she met him Monday night”, informed Ahmed Shaheryar.

“Rana Sanaullah Khan’s family has also appealed that he is being kept in a barrack where there is no fan or any bed. He is a heart patient and has very serious health issues. He is a sitting Member National Assembly and is designated to avail B-Class in Jail but he is being denied these facilities”, said Ahmed Shaheryar Rana.

The unavailability of video, operating being carried out from SIC team Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah’s version and the content of FIR raises serious questions on this issue.

There are some questions which the ANF authorities have to answer as the antinarcotics force story narrated in the FIR is creating doubts in the mind of people.

According to ANF officials, the SIC (Islamabad-based) received a tip from a source that Rana Sanaullah Khan is carrying a heroin bag.

On the tip. The SIC team led by a serving officer took the charge of this operation and played the lead role whereas the Lahore team was there just to assist it.

It is worth mentioning here that it took one hour and 49 minutes to reach Lahore from Faisalabad. Whereas it takes at least four hours to reach Lahore from Islamabad. The question here arises how the SIC team could reach Lahore from Islamabad so quickly. Did they use helicopter to reach the spot and raid the accused drug dealer?

Another crucial question arises here whether the SIC received the tip from source same day when the operation was to be carried out or the source tipped them a few days ago.

If the SIC received the tip same day then it is impossible to reach Lahore from Islamabad in such a short period and if the SIC was tipped a few or at least one day ago then how the SIC was sure that the heroin bag will be peddled on Monday (the day of operation).

Another important question is why a special team from Islamabad was designated to carry out and lead this operation instead of ANF Lahore as this was Lahore region’s territory?

Why the media is not being presented the video or photographic evidences of the raid and recovery of heroin at the spot?