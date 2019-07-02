close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
Pakistan down India to annex snooker title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated arch rivals India 3-1 to win the World Amateur Snooker Championship title at Doha (Qatar) Tuesday.Mohammad Bilal and Asjad Iqbal outwitted Pankaj Advani and Laxmat Rawat to win the title for the country.

Around 18 countries competed in the World Snooker Championship title. Pakistan and India made it to the final with Pakistan making the best use of their talent to land yet another snooker title in a week’s title. Last week Pakistan beat India to win Asian Team Championship title. The victorious Pakistan team will arrive in Karachi from Doha Wednesday morning.Scores: Pakistan beat India 3-1(64-11, 93-1(68), 23-79, 58-33).

