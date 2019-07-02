Pakistan down India to annex snooker title

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated arch rivals India 3-1 to win the World Amateur Snooker Championship title at Doha (Qatar) Tuesday.Mohammad Bilal and Asjad Iqbal outwitted Pankaj Advani and Laxmat Rawat to win the title for the country.

Around 18 countries competed in the World Snooker Championship title. Pakistan and India made it to the final with Pakistan making the best use of their talent to land yet another snooker title in a week’s title. Last week Pakistan beat India to win Asian Team Championship title. The victorious Pakistan team will arrive in Karachi from Doha Wednesday morning.Scores: Pakistan beat India 3-1(64-11, 93-1(68), 23-79, 58-33).