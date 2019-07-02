Borneo Jr Squash Pak players advance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players moved ahead in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament under way in Borneo (Malaysia).Results: Under-15: Humam Ahmad got bye in first round and won second round match against Tan Xee Ziang (MAS) 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 M. Hanif earned bye in first round and won second round against Loi Conor 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 4-11, 11-9

Under-17: M. Hasnain won first round match against Tengku Amirul (MAS) 11-9, 11-2, 11-9 Waleed Khalil won first round against Parasad Ruhern (MAS) 11-3, 11-9, 14-12.