Borneo Jr Squash Pak players advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players moved ahead in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament under way in Borneo (Malaysia).Results: Under-15: Humam Ahmad got bye in first round and won second round match against Tan Xee Ziang (MAS) 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 M. Hanif earned bye in first round and won second round against Loi Conor 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 4-11, 11-9
Under-17: M. Hasnain won first round match against Tengku Amirul (MAS) 11-9, 11-2, 11-9 Waleed Khalil won first round against Parasad Ruhern (MAS) 11-3, 11-9, 14-12.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players moved ahead in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament under way in Borneo (Malaysia).Results: Under-15: Humam Ahmad got bye in first round and won second round match against Tan Xee Ziang (MAS) 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 M. Hanif earned bye in first round and won second round against Loi Conor 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 4-11, 11-9
Under-17: M. Hasnain won first round match against Tengku Amirul (MAS) 11-9, 11-2, 11-9 Waleed Khalil won first round against Parasad Ruhern (MAS) 11-3, 11-9, 14-12.