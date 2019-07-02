MPs submit asset details to ECP: Bilawal richest, Murad poorest MP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released the details of assets and liabilities of legislators, showing Prime Minister Imran Khan having Rs108 million worth of assets.

According to details submitted to the commission by the members of parliament and provincial assemblies, the prime minister mentioned his 300 Kanal Bani Gala residence as a gift. Imran also owns a 6-kanal property at Bani Gala valuing Rs5 million. He is spending Rs45 million on his residence at Zaman Park, Lahore, which he inherited, whereas he mentioned Rs14 million spending on extension of his residence in the financial year 2015-16. He inherited a house built on 10 marlas in Mianwali, besides inheriting 80 Kanal land in Sheikhupura, 260-kanal in Bhakkar, and 18 acres in different areas. In addition, he owns agriculture land worth Rs50,000 in Mian Channu. He made no mention of the value of the inherited property.

The prime minister has four foreign currency bank accounts as well. He has 2,067 pounds in one account and 32,900 dollars and 1,470 dollars in two accounts. Moreover, he has deposited in advance Rs11.9 million for a flat in Grand Hayat Tower. He owns no car. The prime minister has Rs24 million in cash and another Rs9.6 million in local bank accounts. The prime minister has made a mention of four goats worth Rs0.2 million.

His spouse Bushra Bibi owns 52 Kanal land in Pakpatan, besides 379 Kanals and 276 Kanals in Okara and a residence built on three Kanals in Bani Gala. Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif owns Rs189 million assets, whereas his assets abroad account for Rs147 million. He has two properties in London. Shahbaz has bank balance Rs87 million and prize bonds of Rs2.5 million.

He also has shares in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, Hudaibiya Engineering and Hamza Mills. His spouse Nusrat Shahbaz owns assets worth Rs230 million and the other spouse Tehmina Durrani is owner of assets, valuing Rs5.7 million.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has no assets abroad as per the details submitted to the Election Commission. He ownsassets worth Rs670 million in Pakistan and holds a Dubai Iqama like his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Zardari also owns horses and other animals valuing Rs10 million. Bilawal is among the richest lawmakers, being owner of assets worth Rs1.54 billion in addition to having his share in two villas in Dubai.

PTI’s MNA Murad Saeed, who heads Ministry of Communications and Postal Services, is among the poorest lawmakers with assets worth Rs3.6 million and 15-tola gold. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi owns assets worth Rs678 million. MNA Faryal Talpur is owner of assets valuing Rs389 million and Akhtar Mengal, who heads BNP-Mengal has property worth Rs14 million in Pakistan and a flat valuing Rs0.77 million dirhams in Dubai. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed possesses a bank balance of Rs87 million, assets worth Rs35 million and prize bonds worth Rs2.5 million.