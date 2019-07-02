close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
Man shot dead in DI Khan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and his cousin sustained injuries in a firing incident in the limits of Yarak Police Station on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that Muhammad Shahid, stated to be a police constable, along with his cousin Abdul Wahab was on his way home in Wanda Jamal when three men intercepted them and exchanged harsh words.

The accused allegedly shot dead the cop while his cousin sustained injuries. The accused managed to escape the scene. The reason behind the incident is stated to be a recent quarrel between the kids. The police registered the case and started the investigation.

