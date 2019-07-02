Arrest of Rana Sanaullah condemned

PESHAWAR: PML-N provincial general secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi has condemned the arrest of the party Punjab president Rana Sanaullah and termed it a cruel act and political victimisation.In a statement here on Tuesday, he said Rana Sanaullah is being targetted for his bold stance and raising voice against injustices and oppressive policies of the government. The PML-N leader said the government was afraid of the opposition over the launching of movement but the rulers should know that their days had been numbered. He said political workers and leaders like Rana Sanaullah could not be silenced by implicating them in fake and fabricated cases. The incompetent and incapable rulers’ would have to go home and they would not be able to save their anarchist policies if even the whole opposition leadership was sent to jail, he added. He warned the government to stop cheap tactics or else the PML-N workers would take this fight to the doors of Imran Khan and his clique.