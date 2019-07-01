National Karate from Aug 22

LAHORE: The National Karate Championship will be played in Lahore from August 22. Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) secretary Andleeb Sandhu stated in a press release total of nine teams of men and women will be participating in the event. “Teams including Wapda, Pakistan Army, Railways, Police, Bolachistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad,” she said. Wapda will be defending the title in the extravaganza, she added.