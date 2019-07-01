PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah arrested by ANF

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday arrested PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah and claimed to have recovered drug from his vehicle, media reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker was taken into custody when he was on his way from Faisalabad to Lahore with his body guards to attend a party meeting.

An ANF-Lahore spokesperson, confirming the arrest of the PML-N leader, told Geo News a case was being filed against Sanaullah under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997, after a large stash of contraband was allegedly recovered from his vehicle. The spokesperson said Sanaullah was arrested in light of “numerous proofs” and he would be presented in a narcotics court today for remand proceedings. He added investigation was ongoing and further details would be revealed soon.

Earlier, ANF officials had explained a raiding party of their Lahore branch arrested the PML-N politician and that an investigation was underway.

At that time, they had declined to provide any further details but had mentioned that “our mandate is the fight against narcotics”.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, criticising Sanaullah’s arrest, said it was the worst example of lawlessness and exposed the “personal vendetta of PM Imran Khan”. He said: “PM Imran has set an example of using national institutions against political opponents.”

While PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz called the arrest “absurd”. She accused Prime Minister Khan of being “directly behind his arrest”. She said the party loyalist was “arrested for his bold and courageous stance”.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also slammed the PML-N legislator’s arrest, and termed it a “desperate attempt at political victimisation”. “Sanaullah has been a vociferous critic of PPP in the past & is currently one of the most vocal critics of the regime. Arrests expose govts weakness & desperation,” Bilawal tweeted.