Tue Jul 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

ANP Swat leader’s brother, son injured in firing

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

MINGORA: The Awami National Party local leader’s brother, son and another man were injured in firing by unidentified gunmen, local sources said on Monday.

They said the ANP local leader Abdullah Yousafzai’s brother, Sanaullah, son, Azmarak Yousafzai, and their neighbour Nosherwan were returning home from the mosque after offering ‘Isha’ prayer when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them.

The injured were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. The police rushed to the crime scene, collected pieces of evidence and started investigation after registering the case.

