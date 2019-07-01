35 dead as bus plunges into gorge in occupied Kashmir

OCCUPIED-SRINAGAR: At least 35 people were killed on Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-occupied-Kashmir. It was the second deadly crash in less than a week in occupied-Jammu and Kashmir, renowned for its mountainous terrain and abysmal road safety record. The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, senior police official M. K. Sinha said.