Tue Jul 02, 2019
AFP
July 2, 2019

35 dead as bus plunges into gorge in occupied Kashmir

World

AFP
July 2, 2019

OCCUPIED-SRINAGAR: At least 35 people were killed on Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged into a gorge in Indian-occupied-Kashmir. It was the second deadly crash in less than a week in occupied-Jammu and Kashmir, renowned for its mountainous terrain and abysmal road safety record. The bus skidded off a road in the remote Kishtwar region and fell into a deep, narrow valley, senior police official M. K. Sinha said.

