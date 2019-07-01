Twelve Pak players to feature in Borneo Junior Squash

KARACHI: Twelve Pakistan players left for Malaysia to feature in the 5th CMS Borneo Junior Squash Open to be held on Sarawak from July 2-6.

Muneeb-ur-Rehman, who got bye in the first round, will face 3/4 seed Ahmad Khamis of Qatar in the second round of under-19 category. Naveed Rehman also got bye in the first round and will be up against 3/4 seed Tay Clifford of Malaysia in the second round. Waqar Naeem will play against Pakeanathan Arvind of Malaysia in the first round.

In the under-17 category, Junaid Khan will face Tan Teong Hee of Malaysia, Hasnain Ali will be playing against Tengku Amirul Ikhwan of Malaysia, while Waleed Khalil will lock horns with Prabakaran Prasad Ruhern of Malaysia.

In the under-15 category, Humam Ahmad got bye in the first round and will face Tan Yee Xiang of Malaysia in the second round. Mohammad Hanif, after getting bye in the first round, will play against Loi Conor Guang Zhi of Malaysia in the second round.

Huzaifa Zahid also got bye in the first round and will now face Abdullah Aiman of Malaysia. Asher Butt is drawn against Tang Marvin of Malaysia in the first round. Amir Iqbal is accompanying the players as manager. The players will also feature in Penang Junior Open from July 9-14.