Hamza clinches Asian U-15 Tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Talented Muhammad Hamza Khan (Pakistan) earned gold in the under-15 category of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship winning the final against Malaysian opponent.

Muhammad Hamza Khan (Pak) beat Joachim Chuah Han Wen (Malaysia) 5-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7 in 48 minutes to win the title. Hamza earlier had defeated Indian opponent in the semis. Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif both got bronze medals in the under-19 event after losing their semis.