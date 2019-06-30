Hamza clinches Asian U-15 Tennis title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Talented Muhammad Hamza Khan (Pakistan) earned gold in the under-15 category of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship winning the final against Malaysian opponent.
Muhammad Hamza Khan (Pak) beat Joachim Chuah Han Wen (Malaysia) 5-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7 in 48 minutes to win the title. Hamza earlier had defeated Indian opponent in the semis. Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif both got bronze medals in the under-19 event after losing their semis.
