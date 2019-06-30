Zimbabwe women’s tour of Ireland called off

HARSARE: The upcoming Zimbabwe women’s tour of Ireland has been called off as Zimbabwe Cricket have pulled out of the series citing ‘funding issues’. The two teams were supposed to play three one-dayers and three T20s, from July 3-14.

“We received correspondence late this afternoon from Zimbabwe Cricket in which we were informed that due to a funding issue, Zimbabwe Cricket will not be sending their women’s team to Ireland,” Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland (CI) chief executive, said in a statement. The Zimbabwe women’s team was scheduled to arrive in Ireland on Sunday (June 30) but didn’t turn up. However, the men’s team has arrived in Ireland and their series will go as per schedule.