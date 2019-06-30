Afghan refugee beats son to death in Swabi, say police

SWABI: A man beat his eight-year-old son to death in Gandaf Refugee Camp in Topi tehsil here on Sunday, police said.

Shahi Mulk, head of Topi City Police Station, said that Izatullah, an Afghan refugee, beat up his daughter Saima and son Zeeshan black and blue with sticks. Zeeshan could not sustain the torture and died.

The mother of the two kids had died two years ago. He said there were signs of severe torture on the entire body of the slain Zeeshan. When contacted, DSP Topi Ijaz Khan said that the people in the neighbourhood usually complained to Izatullah that his daughter and son were involved in theft and this made him lose his temper.

"We are investigating the incident. The details would be shared with media soon," he added. The father of the kids went underground soon after the incident and the injured Saima is staying with her uncle Mustaqeem Khan.

The police registered a first information report and started an investigation. Local sources said Afghan refugees are expected to hold a jirga soon to expel the family of Izatullah and his brothers from the camp.