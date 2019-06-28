PM asks Nyazee to suggest solution to water shortage in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday took notice of the reports of shortage of water in some parts of Mianwali and directed PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee to visit the area, meet the people and suggest solution to it.

PTI Chief Organizer will leave for Mianwali Tuesday and visit the areas facing water shortage with experts and local administration. And upon his return from Mianwali, Saifullah Khan Nyazee will submit report to the prime minister. “People of Mianwali are the torch-bearers of the wave of change and stood resolutely with PTI in the political struggle,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He reiterated the pledge to resolve problems faced by people of Mianwali on priority basis.

