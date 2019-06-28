Siraj for approaching ICJ to probe Morsi’s death

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer, Senator Sirajul Haque has demanded of the Pakistan government to approach the International Court of Justice to demand probe into death of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.

Speaking at a condolence reference in memory of Mohamed Morsi, the JI leader said that Morsi was first elected President of Egypt whose Government was dismissed by a dictator and later he was martyred while in custody.

The condolence reference was also addressed by senior journalist Hamid Mir, JI naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz.

Sirajul Haque said the Pakistan should be fight case of Mohamed Morsin jointly with the Turkish Government in the International Court of Justice. He said the Egyptian Government did not allow public Nimaz-e-Jinazah of Late Morsi but his Ghaibana Nimaz-e-Jinazah were offered across the world.