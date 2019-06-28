3 Pakistanis enter Asian Junior Squash semi-finals

ISLAMABAD: Harris Qasim (under-19) and Mohammad Hamza Khan (under-15) led Pakistan charge into the semi-finals of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship underway in Macau.

In the under-15 category, Mohammad Hamza Khan defeated Shameil Haeyzad (Malaysia) 11-1, 11-7, 11-8.

Haris Qasim edged out Aaron Jon Widhaha (Singapore) in a hard fought five games match 4-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 in the under-19 contest.

Pakistan’s other under-19 player Hamza Sharif overwhelmed Darryl Gan Zi King (Malaysia) 11-7, 6-11, 11-3, 11-4 to make it to the semi-finals.

All three Pakistani players are now pitted against Indian opponents in the semi-finals to be played today (Saturday).