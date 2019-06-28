SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS: Top seeds to clash for women’s singles title

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Sara Mansoor and Sara Mehboob advanced to the women’s singles final of the 3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship here at the PTF Tennis Complex.

In the first semi-final, Sara Mansoor struggled hard to win her match against Mehaq Khokhar in a well contested two-set match. Sara Mehboob registered straight sets victory against Noor Malik in the second semi-final. Zahra Salman claimed the girls 18 and under singles title by beating Sheeza Sadique in straight sets.

Third seed pair of Abid Ali Akbar and Ahmed Chaudhry annexed the men’s doubles title by beating top seed pair of Muhammad Abid and Shahzad Khan in a thrilling three sets final.

Hamza Roman won the boys & girls 10 and under crown by beating Hania Minhas. Hamza also qualified for the boys & girls 12 and under final and will now face Asad.

Results: Women’s singles semi-finals: Sarah Mansoor bt Mehaq Khokar 7-6 (4), 6-3; Sara Mehboob bt Noor Malik 6-3, 6-5.

Men’s doubles semi-finals: Muhammad Abid & Shahzad Khan bt Hira Aashiq & Malik Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-0; Abid Ali Akbar & Ahmed Chaudhry bt Muzamil Murtaza & Mudassir Murtaza 7-6 (6), 7-6(5).

Men’s doubles final: Abid Ali Akbar & Ahmed Chaudhry bt Muhammad Abid & Shahzad Khan 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.

Girls’ 18 and under singles final: Zahra Salman bt Sheeza Sajid 6-3, 6-3.

Boys’ 18 and under singles final: Ahmed Kamil bt Sami Zaib 6-2, 6-0.

Boys’ 16 and under singles semi-finals: Faizan Faiz bt Nilain Abbas 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; Hamid Israr bt Sami Zaib 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Boys’ 14 and under singles final: Hamid Israr bt Kashan Omer 6-3, 6-2.

Boys and girls’ 12 and under singles semi-finals: Hamza Roman bt Shahsawar 4-1, 5-3; Asad bt Hammad Masood 4-0, 4-0.

Boys and girls’ 10 and under singles final: Hamza Roman bt Hania Minhas 4-0, 4-1.

Boys’ 14 and under doubles final: Uzair Khan & Kashan Omer bt Bilal Asim & Ahmed Nael 6-4, 6-4.

Boys’ 16 and under doubles final: Hamid Israr & Sami Zaib bt Nilan Abbas & Farman Shakeel 7-5, 6-3.

Boys’ 18 and under doubles final: Ahmed Kamil & Subhan bin Salik bt Muhammad Abdullah & Aqib Hayat 6-0, 6-2.

Seniors 50-plus final: Irfan Ullah Khan & Israr Gul bt Rashid Malik & Hameedul Haq 7-6 (3), 6-4.