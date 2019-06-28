Sarah faces Sara in tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Sarah Mansoor and Sara Mahboob Khan advanced into the ladies singles final of 3rd All Pakistan SNGPL Tennis Championship at S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex here on Friday.

Results: Men’s doubles final: Abid Ali Akbar/Ahmed Chaudhary bt M Abid/ Shahzad Khan 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.

Girls 18 and Under singles final: Zahra Salman bt Sheeza Sajid 6-3, 6-3.

Boys 18 and under singles final: Ahmed Kamil bt Sami Zaib (SNGPL) 6-2, 6-0.

Boys 14 and under singles final: Hamid Israr (SNGPL) bt Kashan Omer 6-3, 6-2.

Boys and girls 10 and under singles final: Hamza Roman (SNGPL) bt Hania Minhas 4-0, 4-1.

Boys 14 and under double final: Uzair Khan/Kashan Omer bt Bilal Asim/Ahmed Nael 6-4, 6-4.

Boys 16 and under doubles final: Hamid Israr (SNGPL)/Sami Zaib (SNGPL) bt Nilan Abbas/Farman Shakeel 7-5, 6-3.

Boys 18 and under doubles final: Ahmed Kamil/Subhan bin Salik bt M Abdullah/Aqib Hayat (SNGPL) 6-0, 6-2. Senior 50 plus: Irfanullah Khan/Israr Gul bt Rashid Malik (ZTBL)/Hamid Ul Haq 7-6 (3), 6-4.