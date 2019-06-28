Pakistan finish 5th in Asian U-12 Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won their play-off tie for 5th/6th position against Maldives 3-0 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Round of the ITF Asian Juniors Under-12 and Under Team Competition at Dhaka (Bangladesh).

Pakistan finished 5th in the event out of seven teams participating in the event.Results: Haider Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath 6-0, 6-0; Ahtesham Humayun bt Meekail Ahmed 6-4, 6-2; M. Haider Ali Rizwan/M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath/Shaheeb 6-2, 6-2.