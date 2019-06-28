Pakistan finish 5th in Asian U-12 Tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won their play-off tie for 5th/6th position against Maldives 3-0 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Round of the ITF Asian Juniors Under-12 and Under Team Competition at Dhaka (Bangladesh).
Pakistan finished 5th in the event out of seven teams participating in the event.Results: Haider Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath 6-0, 6-0; Ahtesham Humayun bt Meekail Ahmed 6-4, 6-2; M. Haider Ali Rizwan/M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath/Shaheeb 6-2, 6-2.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won their play-off tie for 5th/6th position against Maldives 3-0 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Round of the ITF Asian Juniors Under-12 and Under Team Competition at Dhaka (Bangladesh).
Pakistan finished 5th in the event out of seven teams participating in the event.Results: Haider Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath 6-0, 6-0; Ahtesham Humayun bt Meekail Ahmed 6-4, 6-2; M. Haider Ali Rizwan/M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath/Shaheeb 6-2, 6-2.