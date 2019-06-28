Traders in Mansehra observe shutdown against taxes

MANSEHRA: The traders on Friday announced to observe shutdown strike against the imposition of taxes in the new budget.

"The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments termed the next financial year's budget as balanced and people-friendly but in fact, these budgets are anti-people because of the imposition of various taxes," Shoaib Khan, president of central traders body, told a news conference here. He said that the prices of essential goods and commodities had been raised to almost over 30 percent adversely affected businesses.

"The meeting of our executive body is going to be held within a couple of days where we would announce the schedule of our shutter down strikes and protests," said Shoaib Khan. He said that the government should withdraw taxes which it levied in 2019/20 budget.