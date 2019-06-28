close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
Stern action against land mafia in Gujranwala promised

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood and RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi on Friday said that strict action would be taken against land mafia.

The officers said this while addressing a meeting at the Commissioner Office here. The officers said that the land mafia would be dealt with iron hands and no one would be allowed to occupy the properties of the citizens illegally.

They said that the ACs of all tehsils should hold meetings weekly with revenue and police officers to resolve the complaints of the citizens about illegal occupation on their properties. The commissioner said that police and the Revenue Department should enhance mutual cooperation for early solution of land and properties issues.

