SHC grants protective bail to ex-home minister

The Sindh High Court on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former home minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal in a National Accountability Bureau’s corruption inquiry.

Siyal approached the SHC for obtaining protective bail against the initiation of the inquiry by the bureau pertaining to his assets and alleged illegal occupation of state land for a housing society.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that NAB had initiated an inquiry against the petitioner and his family members pertaining to properties of the former home minister and his alleged involvement in the illegal occupation of state land for a housing scheme.

He further said that the petitioner apprehended his arrest at the hand of NAB and sought protective bail so that he could respond to the allegations. The court, granting protective bail to the former home minister for a surety of Rs1 million, issued notices to NAB and directed the petitioner to cooperate in the investigation.