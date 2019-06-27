PPP names Yusuf Raza Gilani for APC proposed Rehbar Committee

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday nominated former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as the party nominee in the “Rehbar Committee” proposed in the All Parties Conference to formulate the combined opposition future political strategy and to create a consensus on the name of new Chairman Senate.

The other opposition parties are expected to send their nominees for the Rehbar Committee to JUI-F Chief and Convener of the APC Maulana Fazlur Rehman by today (Friday) so that the Rehbar Committee should start its assigned task.

Rehbar Committee that was announced in the APC of the opposition parties on Wednesday will also

ensure the implementation of the APC declaration that was signed by all the party heads of the opposition parties who participated in the APC.