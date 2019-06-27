Bahawalpur, Okara victorious in Blind Cricket

LAHORE: Bahawalpur and Okara won their respective matches in 11th A. S. Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy Championship played on Thursday. In the first match Bahawalpur defeated Peshawar by two wickets at the Hazara University ground in Mansehra. Peshawar were bowled out for only 225 in 28.1 overs. Mohsin Khan made 40 while Mujeebur Rehman took 3 wickets.

In reply Bahawalpur chased the target in 27.1 overs losing 8 wickets. Muhammad Ejaz made 43 whereas Moeen remained unbeaten with 39. Mohsin Khan took 4 wickets. Haroon Khan and Rahid Ullah got 2 wickets each. Man of the Match award was given to Mohsin Khan for his all-round performance.

In the second match Okara defeated Islamabad by 51 runs at the Abbottabad Stadium. Okara, batting first, hit 449 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in stipulated 40 overs. M Akram scored unbeaten 242. Badar Muneer made 81 runs. In reply Islamabad managed just 398 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in allotted quota of 40 overs. Akmal Hayyat was their top-scorer with 139 whereas Shahzeb Haider made 136. Badar took 3 wickets. M Akram emerged as man of the match.