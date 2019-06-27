Ghani, Sherpao stress efforts to restore viable peace to region

PESHAWAR: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday underscored the need for making efforts to restore viable peace to the region.

According to a press release, the two leaders expressed these views during a meeting in Islamabad. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed regional security situation and matters of mutual interest.

Aftab Sherpao said that peace of the two countries was interlinked. He said the people of this region, particularly Afghanistan had suffered a lot in the last four decades therefore concerted efforts should be made to restore peace to the region.

The QWP leader said that Afghanistan and Pakistan were brotherly countries and shared common religion, culture and history. He called for efforts to remove the trust-deficit between Kabul and Islamabad.

He said that peace was a prerequisite for development, therefore, no effort should be spared to bring stability to the region. Aftab Sherpao assured the Afghan president that his party would play its due role to help mitigate the sufferings of the Afghans.