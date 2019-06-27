RCB forms code of conduct for settlement with traders

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board which discussed issues of shop board charges, parking fee and property tax bills in a meeting formed a code of conduct for proper settlement of matters between RCB, contractors and traders.

The meeting chaired by Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB was also attended by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, President Anjuman-e-Tajran, Rawalpindi Cantt, Shaikh Hafeez, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Rawalpindi Cantt, besides other traders.

During the meeting, RCB took several decisions, which was unanimously approved by traders. As per decision the RCB exempted all shop facia signs (size 20’x30’ payment of shop-board charges. Similarly, shopkeepers installing one LCD/LED inside their shops at Bank Road have been exempted from the payment of shop board charges. Glass vinyl pasted inside the shops have also been exempted from charges.

During the meeting the CEO directed the contractors not to indulge themselves in the scuffles with the shopkeepers rather issue bills to the concerned shopkeepers only.

The meeting also decided to include two representatives from the trade unions in the Grievance Committee. It also allowed rehri/hawker to vend on the Bank, Kashmir, Adamjee and all linking streets and roads. The RCB decided to auction parking contract only after completion of Saddar Improvement Project.