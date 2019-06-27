DRTA to invite transporters to ply buses on airport route

Rawalpindi : The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has once again decided to invite private transport companies through advertisement to ply buses to facilitate citizens to reach Islamabad International Airport. The interested companies can submit their applications to ply buses on the route of new Islamabad International Airport till July 25, 2019 in this regard.

Earlier, a private transport company had assured to ply 66 air-conditioned buses for people to travel from airport to Rawat and Koral Chowk, but later it also refused to ply busses due to less fare.

After the inauguration of new Islamabad International Airport in May 1, 2018, the local management has yet failed to ply buses to facilitate citizens to reach the airport. The people are facing difficulties in commuting to and from the airport in the absence of a proper transport service over a year.

The District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti told ‘The News’ that through an advertisement they would again invite private transporters to ply buses on route to the airport. In a couple of days, DRTA would give an advertisement in local newspapers to invite fresh applications to ply buses. Interested companies can submit their applications till July 25, he said.