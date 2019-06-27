Pak trio storm into Asian Junior Squash quarters

KARACHI: Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, and Hamza Khan moved into the quarter-finals of their respective categories at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Macau, China on Thursday.

In the second round of under-19 category, 3/4 seed Haris Qasim defeated Ho Ka On of Hong Kong 11-3, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, while unseeded Hamza Sharif won against Lam Shing Fung of Hong Kong 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5.

Haris will now face 9/16 seed Aaron-Jon Widhaha Liang of Singapore, while Hamza will be up against second seed Darryl Gan Zi Kang of Malaysia in the quarters. In the under-17 category, 9/16 seed Farhan Hashmi was defeated by 3/4 seed Neel Joshi of India 12-14, 9-11, 7-11 in their third round match. In the other match, 5/8 seed Noor Zaman was overpowered by unseeded Navaneeth Prabhu of India 13-11, 4-11, 11-9, 9-11, 9-11.

In the second round of under-15 category, top seed Hamza Khan crushed Jaivir Singh Dhillon of India 11-7, 11-3, 11-1. Hamza will now play against Shamiel Haeyzad Bin Sharulhisam of Malaysia.

In the under-13 category, 5/8 seed Abdullah was beaten by Mak Tsun Hei of Hong Kong 9-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-6, 10-12.