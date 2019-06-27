Drug issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This reference to the article, ‘Politics and drugs’ (June 26) by Dr Ikramul Haq. Drug abuse is a major problem in Pakistan. Our younger generation is more interested in drugs than in getting an education.
The present government will need to bring about major changes in the country so that the drug problem is resolved.
Yasira Mansoor
Makra
