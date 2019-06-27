Improved service

Unfortunately, the present rulers don’t want to assume responsibility for who they are or what they’ve become. They just look back at the past successive rulers whom they always dub as ‘corrupt” and blame them for starting the country down the wrong path or they just play to the gallery. They are very good in blame game, but so far they have failed to deliver services to the poor of Pakistan. Almost ten months are over. Wouldn’t it be unfair to just pass the buck and do nothing for the poor people of this country? Our agriculture is at stake.

The future can be so much greater than the past, provided that the present rulers become serious about good governance and effective service delivery.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad