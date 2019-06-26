close
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

Peshawar, Bahawalpur advance in Blind Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Another two matches in the 11th Edition of A.S. Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 were played on Wednesday.In the first match Peshawar beat Lahore by eight wickets at the Abbottabad Stadium.

Lahore posted reasonable total of 420 for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted 40 overs. Anees Javed played brilliantly and scored unbeaten 161.Haroon Khan, Shafiullah and Rahid Ullah claimed 2 wickets.

The target of 421 runs did not prove tough to the robust batting line-up of Peshawar and they chased down quite easily in 39.3 over for the loss of 2 wickets. Haroon Khan played extraordinary innings and remained unbeaten with 200.

In the second match of the day, Bahawalpur outplayed Okara by 141 runs at the Hazara University Ground Mansehra. Bahawalpur made enormous total of 463 for the loss of 5 wickets in stipulated 40 overs. M Rashid was the star for Bahawalpur. He scored 140. Okara were bowled out at 322 in 38.4 overs. Badar Munir was their top scorer with 87 runs and Iftikhar made 74.

