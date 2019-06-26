Barak returns to politics in bid to oust Netanyahu

TEL AVIV: Israel’s former prime minister Ehud Barak has announced he is returning to politics and is forming a new party that will aim to unseat prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections. Speaking at a Tel Aviv press conference on Wednesday, Barak called for an end to “Netanyahu’s rule with the radicals, racists and corrupt, with the Messianists and his corrupt leadership”.The 77-year-old Barak, who was once Netanyahu’s army commander, served as military chief and then prime minister from 1999-2000.