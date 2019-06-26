close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
June 27, 2019

Barak returns to politics in bid to oust Netanyahu

World

P
Pa
June 27, 2019

TEL AVIV: Israel’s former prime minister Ehud Barak has announced he is returning to politics and is forming a new party that will aim to unseat prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections. Speaking at a Tel Aviv press conference on Wednesday, Barak called for an end to “Netanyahu’s rule with the radicals, racists and corrupt, with the Messianists and his corrupt leadership”.The 77-year-old Barak, who was once Netanyahu’s army commander, served as military chief and then prime minister from 1999-2000.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World