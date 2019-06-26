300kg narcotics set on fire in Hangu

HANGU: About 300 kilograms of hashish and other narcotics were set on fire on Wednesday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse.

Civil Judge Hangu Haider Ali Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Ihsanullah Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Asad Zubair and other officials were present on the occasion.

A ceremony was also held to create awareness among the people about the harmful effects of the narcotics.

DPO Ihsanullah said more efforts should be made to make the drug addicts useful citizens of the society.

He said the parents should keep a check on children and educate them about the harmful effects of drugs.

The official said that the people should cooperate with the police and law-enforcement agencies to tighten the noose around the drug pushers.